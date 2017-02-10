Friday, February 10th, 2017

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO . . . . . . .

A shoplifter in England, who was arrested by a policeman dressed as … a giraffe.

Off-duty policeman Ben Perkins was dressed as a giraffe for a bar crawl when he spotted a man fleeing a store.

Officer Perkins gave chase, along with several of his friends (who, by the way, were all also dressed as giraffes).

Perkins and the the giraffes caught up with and pinned the man down until uniformed officers could take him off to jail.

AND THEN THERE’S …..

Chandardat Singh, 38, and Bharat Pearaylall, 49, two friends in Florida, who got into a brawl over a Super Bowl bet, but didn’t want to press charges, so their wives did instead.

The two had bet one another $50 on the outcome of the football game and then got into a fight over the results.

When police arrived there was a lot of shouting, but ultimately neither of them wanted to press charges.

However, both wives suffered minor injuries trying to break up the fight, and they did want to press charges.

So Singh and Pearaylall were arrested and are also facing gambling charges.

OR HOW ABOUT …..

Christopher Hauptmann, 44, a bounty hunter in Pennsylvania, who was arrested for bigamy after it was learned he was married to both a 43-year-old woman and her 18-year-old daughter.

Hauptmann, who was convicted for drug possession under the last name Buckley, was arrested for felony gun possession.

It was learned at that time that he was married to a 43-year-old woman in Florida and her 18-year-old daughter and apparently neither one of them knew.

Hauptmann / Buckley was arraigned on four counts of illegal weapons possession in addition to the bigamy count.

OKAY, ONE MORE …..

Jake and Cindy Zaagman, two police employees who were arrested after it was learned that they stole from the Bradenton, Florida Department.

Authorities conducted an 11-month investigation that ended with the couple being charged with stealing nearly $30,000 in seized or forfeited funds that were confiscated in various arrests.

The husband and wife turned themselves in to the Manatee County jail and were charged with felony counts of scheming to defraud.