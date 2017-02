Greyhound bus services are relocating to Huck’s convenience store on south Kingshighway. In an email regional manager of customer experience Deborah Laney said “Greyhound is excited to continue serving Cape Girardeau from our new location.” Greyhound has two daily schedules and four on the weekend to St. Louis and Memphis in Cape Girardeau. For ticket information, call 1-800-231-2222.