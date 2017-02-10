Marble Hill man charged with DWI in crash that hurt passenger

Southeast Missourian

A Marble Hill man faces felony charges after a January accident that left his passenger with a broken arm. Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers arrested 25-year old Blake E. Hicks. A month later, the Cape Girardeau County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged Hicks with driving while intoxicated with serious physical injury. A probable cause statement says about 2 a.m. Jan. 8, Hicks crashed his 2003 Dodge Ram off the side of Route K about 200 feet away from Highway 25 in Cape Girardeau County. The truck struck an embankment and overturned. Hicks and a passenger were taken to the hospital where Hicks performed poorly on oral alphabetical and number tests, his breath tested positive for the presence of alcohol, and he admitted to drinking before driving. Hicks’ 25-year-old passenger suffered serious injuries, including a broken arm, in the crash.