The SIU board will consider a 3.9 percent Carbondale tuition hike

The Southern Illinois University Board of Trustees is expected to take up a proposed 3.9 percent increase in-state undergraduate tuition rate for the Carbondale campus. The Southern Illinoisan in Carbondale reports the recommendations before the board on Thursday would bring annual tuition costs for an undergraduate SIU Carbondale student to $9,450. The proposal says the tuition increase is needed to fund increased operational costs. It contends that without the additional funding, “the quality of educational opportunities for students would be diminished.” SIU spokeswoman Rae Goldsmith says the proposed tuition increase is projected to result in $2.9 million in new revenue. The recommendations before the board also would increase room-and-board rates and some fees as well as eliminate out-of-state tuition rates.