Neelyville R-IV and Sacred Heart Catholic School in Poplar Bluff will be closed today (10th). At Sacred Heart a quarter of the students were out sick with the flu. The building is being disinfecting. Neelyville R-IV has been closed since Wednesday. School leaders opted to postpone Parent Teacher Conferences until Feb. 16. The Clarkton School District and Twin Rivers R-X School District also closed this week because of the flu.