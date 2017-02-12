Sikeston man, woman face drug charges after vehicle pursuit

A Sikeston man faces multiple charges following a vehicle pursuit early Tuesday through Sikeston and Morehouse. 27-year old Casey D. Burton is charged with felony possession of a controlled substance, 35 grams or less of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoid, felony resisting/interfering with arrest for a felony, misdemeanor operating a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner and traffic offenses. Tuesday morning just after 11, a pursuit began s in Sikeston when DPS officers turned around to get a look at a vehicle and it fled the scene. A pursuit went through Morehouse and ended at Murray and Carroll streets in Sikeston. Something was reportedly thrown from the vehicle which field-tested positive for methamphetamine. Burton was wanted on an arrest warrant for probation and parole. His passenger, 35-year old Jennifer Rodgers, 35, of Sikeston was also arrested. Rodgers gave permission to search her residence and was subsequently charged with felony possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoid. Rodgers’ bond posted a $5,000 cash bond. Bond for Burton was set at $25,000 cash or surety, and as of Thursday, he remained in the Scott County Jail.

Sikeston Standard Democrat