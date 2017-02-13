A Judge has placed St. Louis soccer measures on the April ballot

A circuit judge has approved the city’s plans to put a measure on the April 4 ballot asking voters to approve funding for a new Major League Soccer stadium in St. Louis. Judge Michael Mullen issued the ruling Thursday, about a week after city aldermen voted to place the issue on the April ballot. Mullen also ordered a half-cent sales tax increase to fund MetroLink expansion be included on the same ballot. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports supporters of the proposed $200 million soccer stadium need both measures to be approved. The MetroLink sales tax increase would trigger a corresponding increase in the city’s business use tax on out-of-state purchases. Revenue from that increase would fund most of the city’s $60 million commitment to the stadium.