A second person has been charged in connection to the hit-and-run death of Heavenly Hafford. Ben Ressel is now facing two class 2 felony charges and one misdemeanor for leaving the scene of an accident, tampering with physical evidence and property damage. Ressel turned himself in and was booked and released on a $25,000 bond. The case has been moved to Pemiscot County on a change of venue request.He was originally arrested in Dec. 2015, but was never charged. December 9th, 2015, Hafford was hit by a car driven by Randel Sparks.Investigators say Ressel hit her after Sparks. Sparks case has been moved to Greene County on a change of venue request.