A small fire in downtown Cape was extinguished before it became a big deal…

A small dumpster fire spewed a lot of smoke before the Cape Girardeau Fire Department knocked it down within seconds. The dumpster behind the Broadway Federal Building began smoking around 12:30pm Monday. Captain Dustin Kerber told KZIM KSIM they don’t delve too deep into fires such as this unless there are extenuating circumstances. It appeared to be construction items and other trash. It was impossible to tell if it started on its own or someone accidentally or intentionally set the fire. There was a good amount of smoke but no damage as a result.