An IL Democrat wants a public-funds match for small campaign donors

A Senate Democrat wants public money to aid Illinois political candidates reliant on small contributions. Democratic Sen. Daniel Biss of Evanston is aiming to blunt the influence of wealthy donors in races from governor to legislative seats. Contributions of $25 to $150 would be matched by six times that amount in public funds. Spending would be capped at $25 million yearly. Participants could not accept more than $500 from a single donor. Biss is vocal about money’s influence in elections. He is mentioned as a 2018 candidate for governor. Big money could factor in that race. Wealthy businessman Chris Kennedy wants the Democratic nomination. Incumbent Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner hasn’t said whether he’ll run again but has personal wealth behind him. The bill is SB1424.