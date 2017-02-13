Five people shot at Caruthersville club

Standard Democrat

One person is dead after a shooting at a club in Caruthersville early Sunday morning and six people are injured. Missouri Highway Patrol Sgt. Clark Parrott says at 330 in the morning, around 300 people were at Club Envy. Victims were taken to local hospitals for their injuries. Caruthersville Police, Pemiscot County Sheriff’s Department along with Missouri Highway Patrol are investigating the incident. No suspects are in custody at this time. Authorities are asking if anyone has any information about this to call Caruthersville Police at (573) 333-2121