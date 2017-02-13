Flu outbreaks at Cape school district not as bad as elsewhere

Southeast Missourian

Flu outbreaks have caused several school districts, including several in Southeast Missouri, to cancel classes recently because of low attendance. The Cape Girardeau School District, so far has avoided such action. Superintendent James Welker said Friday there have been a number of flu cases of students and some staff and attendance has dipped slightly, but it’s still above 90 percent. Welker said current rates are comparable to previous years, and the school district takes steps each winter to mitigate the effects of the illness. Staff have been instructed to pay extra attention to keeping high-contact objects and areas such as doorknobs clean. The Clarkton, Neelyville, and Twin Rivers school districts have been forced to cancel classes recently amid widespread flu cases.