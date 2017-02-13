Graves County Sheriff’s Deputies are investigating the death of a local man…

Graves County Sheriff Dewayne Redmon says deputies responded to a home at 124 Dorothy Lane, just north of Mayfield Friday night. WPSD TV is reporting that a woman called 911 about a man who was bleeding. They found 55 year old James Pinion, of Graves County, laying on the kitchen floor. He was transported to a hospital in Mayfield for treatment, but later died. A preliminary autopsy shows Pinion died of “sharp force trauma to the chest.” He had a knife wound to his upper chest. Investigators have a person of interest in the case. The investigation is ongoing. Deputies also arrested 37 year old Tammy Roberts of Mayfield. She is currently in the Graves County Jail on possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia charges. At this time – we do not know if Roberts is the person of interest in the death investigation. The Mayfield Police Department and the Graves County Coroner’s office assisted in the investigation.