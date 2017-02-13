Old Town Cape is hosting its annual dinner fundraiser with awards next week…

The annual Old Town Cape Dinner is a fundraiser but also acts as an awards ceremony. Executive Director Marla Mills tells KZIM KSIM they recognize people and projects and highlight historic preservation…

Mills says they get many nominations and a committee chooses two preservation award winners, one volunteer, and give a visionary award. The dinner is by RSVP only at the Isle Cape Casino on Thursday the 23rd. Social hour is at 6pm with dinner at 7. Tickets are 30$ by calling 334-8085