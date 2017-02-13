Reopened burglary cases leads to arrest

Bootheel residents Robert Boyer and Crystal Phillips are facing felony charges following an investigation by the Mississippi County Sheriff’s Office. After reopening several unsolved burglaries and compiling statements from several victims, officers developed enough information to obtain arrest warrants on Boyer and Phillips. After Video interviews with Both Suspects, there was probable cause to believe that both suspects had participated in over 30 Burglaries. Boyer is charged with 2nd Degree Burglary and Property Damage, Phillips is charged with 2nd Degree Burglary and Possession of a Controlled Substance, their bonds are set at $50,000 Cash only.