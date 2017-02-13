Suspect swallows evidence, but only after video evidence captured

Southeast Missourian

A Marble Hill man swallowed methamphetamine before Bollinger County sheriff’s deputies could search his vehicle, but a confidential informant working with deputies had captured video of the man talking about selling drugs just before the traffic stop.Marble Hill police arrested 49-year old Kenneth Thor Anderson, on Wednesday. The Bollinger County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged Anderson with felony attempt to deliver a controlled substance and felony tampering with physical evidence in a felony prosecution. His bond was set at $10,000 cash. A probable-cause statement says that deputies set up a buy between an informant and Anderson for methamphetamine on Tuesday. Deputies stopped Anderson’s vehicle about 45 minutes later on Highway 51. Deputies suspected Anderson swallowed the methamphetamine, but the informant told deputies there was a video recording of Anderson in a residence attempting to sell the drugs. Anderson was arrested Tuesday and waived his right to remain silent. Anderson said he had eaten the methamphetamine to prevent its discovery.