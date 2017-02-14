A man killed outside a Missouri store has been identified

Authorities have identified the victim of a deadly shooting in a suburban St. Louis grocery store parking lot as a 27-year-old man. Police say Jacobi Bolden, of St. Louis, was killed Friday night outside an Aldi’s store in the Jennings area. A 28-year-old man also was shot in the torso. The surviving victim told police that he and Bolden were sitting in a vehicle when suspects attacked them and stole their vehicle. The stolen car was recovered a short time later. Authorities are urging anyone with information to come forward.