A unique event only for the “older crowd” is happening at the bubble in cape!

The Cape Central Municipal Swimming Pool, also known as the “bubble” is going to be ground central for an adult beach bash on Saturday the 18th! Recreation Coordinator with the Aquatics Division Abby Sturmer tells KZIM KSIM only those 18 and older can partake in the evening which includes more than just swimming!

Sturmer says they may hold a few races if everyone is game. Tickets are 5$ at the door. Check the facebook page for more information. The Bash is from 6 to 8pm.