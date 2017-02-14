A web designer is excited about a new sports app that benefits a local pet shelter

Fire Fan is a world-wide sports app. Now when you download it from google play or I-tunes the Bollinger Stray Project will benefit. Web designer Pamela Alford tells KZIM KSIM every time you play the shelter gets money – though playing won’t cost you anything unless you choose to purchase tokens…

That code again is SAVEAPET (save a pet). It is interactive and all ages appropriate. The Bollinger County Stray Project is a no kill shelter founded and operated by Marilyn Neville in Zalma.