Jackson’s Free Annual event…

The February Annual Collective Art Exhibits are just around the corner this event will give you the chance to fully enjoy yourself while coming in touch with world of art. Each artist will display three or more works at the History Center. Director of the Cape Girardeau County History Center Carla Jordan tells KZIM KSIM that the event is going to be fun and that the city is really involved with the event

The Event is on Saturday 2-18-17 from 3-8 pm and is free for everybody.