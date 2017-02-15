St. Louis Mayor Francis Slay will join a law firm once he leaves office in April.

The Democrat first elected in 2001 is not seeking a fifth term. The general election is April 4 to pick his replacement. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Slay will join the Kansas City, Missouri-based law firm Spencer Fane, which plans a new office in downtown St. Louis. The firm already has an office in the St. Louis suburb of Clayton. Slay was an attorney in private practice before he was elected as a St. Louis alderman. He was elected aldermanic president in 1995.