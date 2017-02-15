The List of finalists for KSU president stirs controversy

Kentucky State University faculty and alumni are expressing concern with the list of finalists for university president, and that interim university President Aaron Thompson is not among them. Media outlets report that Thursday, the KSU Board of Regents voted to approve three finalists for the job: M. Christopher Brown of Southern University in Louisiana, Said Sewell of Lincoln University in Missouri and Oklahoma Supreme Court Justice Thomas Colbert. Left off the list was Thompson, who Rep. Derrick Graham says applied for the job with significant support after financial problems almost closed the school down. Thompson has been interim president since May. In an emergency meeting Monday, the KSU faculty senate’s executive committee voted to ask the board of regents to add Thompson as a candidate for an on-campus interview.