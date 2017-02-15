Wednesday, February 15th, 2017

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO . . . . . . .

Jordan von Smith, who was busted for cheating after he filed a complaint with Burger King on Instagram.

Von Smith had complained on Instagram about Burger King’s slow service after “his girl” waited too long for a burger.

His live-in girlfriend saw the post and busted him.

The two had a heated exchange on Instagram when “the other woman” posted “Please don’t bring me into this.”

The live-in girlfriend had the last word by saying “Hope the Whoppers were worth it. Your s**t is outside.”

AND THEN THERE’S …..

Howard Van Sweringen, whose failed efforts to meet a woman included ramming the woman’s truck and throwing a dog at her.

Police in Lakeland, Florida say Sweringer noticed a woman as she was dropping her daughter off for school.

He later admitted he thought she was pretty and wanted to talk to her at any cost.

The woman told police that Sweringen, whom she’d never met, tailed her vehicle and made every move she made to follow her.

At an intersection he approached her vehicle and threw his dog at her.

Fuller said, “I thought it was going to bite me or something so I tossed the dog back at him. He got back in his vehicle and started hitting my truck, trying to push it into the intersection.”

Not able to shake the stalker, Fuller called the school resource officer to let him know she was headed back to the school for help.

A police officer was waiting for him.

Sweringen is facing charges of aggravated battery, for ramming the woman’s truck, and trespassing on school property, since he has no children and no reason to be there.

OR HOW ABOUT …..

Cpl. Shelby Riggs-Hopkins of the Orlando Police Department, who has been disciplined for making a false arrest after she mistook Krispy Kreme donut glaze for amphetamines.

Police were watching the restaurant because of complaints about drug activity when Riggs-Hopkins pulled over a vehicle near the donut shop for speeding and failing to come to a stop.

The officer then arrested the driver after she thought the donut glaze on his floorboard was amphetamines.

Despite the driver telling the officer it was donut glaze, Riggs-Hopkins packaged up 0.4 grams of the substance and placed it into evidence.

Apparently there has been proper training for the field drug testing kits.

Riggs-Hopkins was given a written reprimand for making an improper arrest.

The department found no evidence that she acted in bad faith.

OKAY, ONE MORE …..

Randy Barroso, 38, who was charged with negligence after his firearm went off and injured another customer at a Dunkin’ Donuts in Florida.

The gun apparently went off when it fell from Barroso’s clothing, so he fled the scene.

He later turned himself in to police and proved he had a concealed weapons permit.

He told police that his gun had gone off unintentionally.

He was booked on a charge of culpable negligence.