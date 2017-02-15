Which U.S. Presidents Would You Like To Have Dinner With?

With a brand new President in office and President’s Day nearly upon us, this week we asked the crew which US Presidents, of any era, they would like to have dinner with.

Faune Riggin

Host of the Morning News Watch

News and Program Director

Hmmmm. Well, I am sure everyone will say Washington or Lincoln. I won’t because I have done so much research on them I would get bored. I also would like to say Reagan because I loved him like a Daddy. Such a great soul. I read his biography and know his heart too – so in answer to your questions. None of them I would like to talk to their wives!!

Rusty Hendricks

Sikeston Sports Broadcast Announcer

“There are a number of presidents I respect and would have liked to meet and chat with. Ronald Reagan, George Washington, Franklin Roosevelt, Harry Truman, and Jimmy Carter. But two stick out to me. Theodore Roosevelt and Abraham Lincoln.

As a child I remember doing an assignment on Theodore Roosevelt (maybe 5th grade). I was fascinated by his ruggedness. I thought it was so neat that he was an avid hunter, particularly bears. He was a real cowboy! He was very popular at the time of his election and seemed to live a full life. He would be really fun to talk to I am sure.

But I also have a strong connection to Abraham Lincoln. I am actually related to him! My mother’s maiden name is Lincoln and because of our genetic ties he has always been of interest to me as well. One think I didn’t receive from him is my height. (I have attached a picture of myself on a family trip to his museum in Springfield, IL 8 years ago). Lincoln did so much for this country. He really grew as a person and had to make a ton of tough decisions as president. But he had humble beginnings which I have a lot of respect for.

I guess if I had to pick just one, I would choose Lincoln. But why not have both at the table for dinner?”

Stephen K

Digital Manager & Webmaster

Franklin Delano Roosevelt would be my first pick as he served as our President through some of our country’s major historical events in the 20th century including the Great Depression and World War II, as well as spearheading the New Deal. I’d like to hear his stories about his meetings with Churchill and Stalin, his experiences in being elected a record four times as president, and just his general experiences in his 12 years as President.

What about you? Which Presidents would you like to have over for dinner and what would you like to talk about with them? Or would you rather have a political party?! Join in on the fun and let us know your answer in the comments below!