2 people are now charged in death of a Missouri man who went missing in 2015.

Two Missouri men have been charged in the death of a man whose remains were discovered 19 months after he went missing. The St. Joseph News-Press reports that Micah Wynes and Joseph Seward, both of Liberty, are charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action in the death of 33-year-old Donald Hadden. It wasn’t immediately known if they had attorneys. Clinton County Sheriff Larry Fish said Wednesday that Hadden’s family is “closer to closure.” The Liberty man’s decomposed remains were found Sunday in a wooded area north of Holt. After a review of missing-person cases, Hadden was identified as the victim. His mother had reported him missing in July 2015. Court records say the three used drugs together beforehand, and that Wynes accused Hadden of being a “snitch.”