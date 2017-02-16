Cape officer shoots man inside a home

A Cape Girardeau police officer shot a man inside a house about 10 o’clock Wednesday night in the 600 block of La Petite Court. Police chief Wes Blair was at the scene and says the officer engaged the man in some way inside the house and the man was shot at least once and was taken by ambulance to a hospital. The officer was uninjured. Officers were investigating suspicious activity when the man came toward the officer in a threatening manner with a knife. The officer fired at the man and hit him several times. Blair says other people were inside the house at the time of the shooting. The officer has been placed on administrative leave, as is protocol. The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating the incident. An autopsy will be conducted. Names are not being released at this time.