Legislation to Ban Sex Offenders From Children’s Environments…

Missouri State Rep. Kathy Swan filed a legislation to bar sex offenders from children’s museums in response to an Incident where a sex offender visited Cape Girardeau’s Discovery Playhouse children’s museum. Under this rule Registered sex offenders would be prohibited from being within 500 feet of any museum, zoo or “other location with the primary purpose of entertaining or educating children” younger than 18. Violators could face prison sentences. A federal appeals court last year struck down a series of restrictions imposed on convicted sex offenders by Michigan’s legislature. But Swan suggested Missouri lawmakers would back her bill.