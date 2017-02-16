Senath City Council has February Meeting

The Senath City Council met on Monday for its February session, the meeting Started with a discussion of property owner Jesus Luna’s building located on Commercial Street. The front of the building as well as the west wall is considered unstable and dangerous. Luna has until Feb 24th to have construction on the West wall started. Next the Meeting covered the Police and fire reports. The Council also approved a $3 increase on water while discussing a $3 million bond for city water improvements. Mayor Joe Lane tells KZIM KSIM that more about what the bond will be covering.

The project engineer as well as a representative from the USDA Rural Development Agency will be on hand to answer any questions you may have.