Thursday, February 16th, 2017

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO . . . . . . .

An unidentified 26-year-old man, who was driving through Utah with 36 pounds of meth, thought he was being followed, so he called police.

The paranoid driver thought two cars were following him, so he pulled into a rest area and called police.

Officers arrived and told the man they were unable to find any suspicious cars, but they decided to search his car because he was acting out of sorts.

They found more than 36 pounds of methamphetamine in his pickup, sealed in food jars to conceal the contents.

The suspect gave police a name along with an international passport, which police determined to be forged.

The driver was booked into jail for possession of marijuana, possession of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute, and forgery.

AND THEN THERE’S …..

Bobby Joe Washington, 24, who stole a van from a mortuary, then returned it an hour later because it had a corpse in it.

California police say a driver from the mortuary had left the keys in the the van while he ran in to get some paperwork.

Washington stole that van and began driving when he noticed he wasn’t alone.

He returned the van and corpse back to the mortuary and while police were investigating the first theft, he stole another van.

An officer at the scene pursued the second stolen van for about 2 1/2 miles from the mortuary before getting Washington to stop.

Washington was ultimately arrested on suspicion of two counts of vehicle theft, one count of assault with a deadly weapon, and evading a police officer.

OR HOW ABOUT …..

A woman returning from Vietnam, who tried to bring 22 pounds of raw animal meat through customs in Dallas.

Inside the woman’s luggage customs officials found animal parts; including meat, brains, hearts, tongues, and heads from pigs, chickens, and cows.

The seized animal parts were destroyed in a process called “steam sterilization.”

It’s unknown if the woman will face charges.

OKAY, ONE MORE …..

Kelly Lynn Praytor, and Shelbi Grace Gill, both 17, who have been arrested for plotting to kill their principal, because he punished them for leaving school without permission.

Police in Lorena, Texas say a teacher became alarmed when she overheard the girls talking about killing the principal by poisoning him with an undetectable substance in order to get away with the crime.

The teacher confronted the students, who did not deny their plans.

Apparently the two also made comments about principal’s wife and children, too.

Both girls have been charged with one count of making a terroristic threat.