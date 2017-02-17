A former Cape Girardeau Police Officer is facing a federal charge of possession of child pornography…

A grand jury charged 31-year old Jason McDonald with possessing multiple pornographic videos and photographs on a hard drive between Jan. 1, 2013, and Oct. 7, 2014. Cape Girardeau police sent KZIM KSIM a news release stating McDonald worked with the Department from August 2009 to August 2014. He resigned to seek employment elsewhere. The indictment cited two videos involving minor males engaging in sex acts with adult men and a picture of a minor female engaged in a sex act with a minor male. The Department of Homeland Security investigated the case. Cape Girardeau police confirm they are cooperating fully with federal investigators.