A home in Carbondale is a total loss after an overnight fire…
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office along with the MPS Fire team were dispatched to home on Garden Lane in rural Carbondale around noon Thursday. Crews say the house was fully engulfed when they arrived. Two people were able to get out safely. Both were taken to a local hospital with burns to their hands and arms. They were later taken to St. Louis for care. The home is considered a total loss. The cause of the fire is under investigation.