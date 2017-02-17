Missouri Department of Conservation’s 12th annual seminar

The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) will host their 12th annual Native Plant & Garden Seminar. This event features tips and presentations on native plants, wildlife damage, herbs, mushrooms and more. This will take place Saturday, March 11, from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. This event is free, but session seating is limited. Reservations must be made by March 10th. To register, call (573) 290-5218. For more information about this and other nature programs at the Cape Nature Center, go online to https://mdc.mo.gov/capenaturecenter