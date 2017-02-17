Sikeston Students Play the Role of Local Government.

Twenty-nine students from Sikeston Senior High School will play the roles of Mayor, City Council and city/BMU staff as part of the Sikeston Optimist Club’s “Youth in Government Day”. Students will be addressing a topic before the Sikeston City Council: Youth in Government Day participants will be asked to decide if a recycling program is needed; the frequency of trash and recycling pickup; should citizens be required to use vendor-provided trash and recycling totes; and the recommended fee for these additional services. This event will be on Friday, February 24,