The annual heart walk is in early march at the Student Rec Center in Cape…

March 4th is the day and the student rec center is the place for the annual Heart Walk from SE Health. Manager of the Jackson Healthpoint Fitness Scott Givens tells KZIM KSIM – the whole family benefits from the day filled with games, bouncy houses, even a large brain you can walk through!

Teams or idividuals – everyone is welcome and there is no cost but raising at least 100$ will garner you a T-shirt. Givens says this is not a marathon and it is not a race. You can register the day of starting at 8am – the walk starts at 9:30am.