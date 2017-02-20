A joint replacement seminar tomorrow at the Casino will inform you of options if you have joint pain regularly

Joint pain becomes more common as we age. St. Francis Medical Center is hosting a free joint replacement seminar at the Isle Cape Casino tonight (tomorrow – Tuesday night). Service Line Director of Orthopedics, Joel Sander tells KZIM KSIM three surgeons will be speaking about common troublesome areas…

You may register by calling 331-3996 but walk-ins are welcome. Snacks and beverages will be provided. Doors open at 5 pm with the program at 6pm. A question and answer sessions will follow.