An Amber Alert for an infant abducted from Overland on Sunday is canceled
An Amber Alert for an infant abducted from Overland on Sunday is canceled after the child was found unharmed. A 9-month-old child, Brain Scott Pullen, was taken by his non-custodial father 40-year old Brian Keith Pullen at around 11:30 a.m. 37-year old William V. Bowen was being sought as an alleged accomplice. Illinois State Police issued a release at around 4:36 p.m. saying the child was found unharmed. Pullen is a Missouri convicted felon and a registered sex offender and was armed with a shotgun at the time of the abduction. A manhunt is underway for the 2 men.