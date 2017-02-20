Cape Girardeau’s 7th Annual Roller Derby Season…

Cape Girardeau Roller Derby (CGRD) is actively recruiting men and women 18 and older to become skaters and referees for its 7th year. Any questions you have will be answered at Recruitment night March 6 at the AC Brase Arena at 6:00 pm. The CEO and Spokesperson Kristin Rickman tells KZIM KSIM that the roller derby works with everybody who may be interested in joining the team.

All you have to bring is a mouth guard and skates. If you don’t want to skate they need non-skating officials and volunteers, too!