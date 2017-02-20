Five arrested on Drug & Firearm Charges in the boot heel

Three East Prairie residents are facing felony drug distribution charges following a narcotics investigation by the Mississippi County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff Cory Hutcheson says his office received information that Jim Evans was engaged in the distribution of marijuana and methamphetamine from a residence in Anniston. A search warrant for James Evans Senior’s residence was served Thursday evening. Deputies seized methamphetamine, marijuana, US currency, guns, and other items of drug paraphernalia used in distribution. Seven children were removed from the residence by the Missouri Children’s Division and four residents were placed under arrest and transported to the Mississippi County Detention Center. 53-year old James Michael Evans Senior and 43-year old Pamela Reynolds, both of Anniston, are each charged with Felony Delivery of a Controlled Substance, Felony Unlawful Use of a Weapon, and misdemeanor Possession of drug Paraphernalia. Bonds were set at $50,000. 27-year old Christina Chandler is charged with Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, and misdemeanor Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. 22-year old Kenneth Daniel Evans is charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance, Unlawful Use of a Weapon and misdemeanor Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Both reside in Anniston. 27-year old Amber Evans, of East Prairie was charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance. All have bonds of $25,000 bond. All parties remain in the Mississippi County Detention Center as of Monday night.