Holcomb Discuses City Changes and Upcoming Improvements…

During Holcomb’s Feb Meeting the Council and Mayor discussed several changes and improvements for the city. The first Change was appointing new Fire Chief Collen Thompson, and talking about the necessary preparations for the new squad car. The City also discussed an effort towards obtaining a grant to upgrades to the city’s waste water management system, and City wide cleanup days being set for March 3 and March 24. The council also discussed the issue of a few residents littering in their yards.