Local Baseball and Softball League Registrations…

The Men’s, Coed and Travel Softball/baseball leagues range from Competitive Division 1 to recreational Division 5. Men and Coed Softball teams play Mondays –Thursdays at the Shawnee park sports complex. There will be a mandatory Manager’s meeting on Mar 2nd at the Shawnee Park Center at 6:30 P.M. The Travel Baseball teams play Mondays and Tuesdays, There will a mandatory manager’s meeting at the Shawnee Park Center on Apr 5 at 6:30 P.M. Recreational Coordinator Stephanie Mata tells KZIM KSIM that the Recreational department is very welcoming and the start date is just around the corner.

The Registration Deadline for the Men’s and Coed softball leagues is March 3rd and April 7th for the Travel baseball Leagues. For more information contact Stephanie Mata at (573) – 339-6788 or email her at smata@cityofcape.org