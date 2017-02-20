Semo Residence Budget increase

The Southeast Missouri State University Board of Regents approved a Residence Life budget and set room and board rates for 2018. Vice president for enrollment management and student success and dean of students Debbie Below said that the approved $26.3 million budget includes an average combined room and board rate increase of %2.51. The Board also approved a 3.5 percent increase in board rates for 2018. This is consistent with the expansion of the subway in Scully, the expansion of Panda express, the dining room renovations in Towers. Assistant Vice President for student success and auxiliary services Bruce Skinner tells KZIM KSIM that the budget schedule will affect students and staff.

For a full rate schedule visit http://semo.edu/residencelife/halls/index.html.