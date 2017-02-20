Southeast faces $6.73M shortfall…

Southeast Missouri State University faces a $6.73 million shortfall for fiscal 2018, that must be addressed through increased revenue and spending cuts. University Principal Carlos Vargas said Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens’ proposed budget would cut $4.3 million in state funding for Southeast, On top of that, the university’s contribution to the state retirement system will increase by 2.5 percent, amounting to an added $1 million expense. The university is currently discussing different ways of coping with the potential shortfall. Vargas tells KZIM KSIM that they do not have any official numbers yet.

Regent Phillip Britt said the Legislature may adopt a budget that differs from the governor’s budget proposal which could mean the cuts would be less severe.