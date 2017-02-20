WSPD TV says the chase started in Hardin County and ended at Dixie Highway and Speedway Avenue. The two suspects were wanted out of Cape Girardeau for various felonies including Burglary. Authorities from Missouri had been pinging the suspects’ cellphones. When they located them the Kentucky State Police were notified. The chase ensued shortly thereafter. Louisville Metro and Radcliff Police assisted in the chase. One police cruiser was wrecked and an officer sustained minor injuries.