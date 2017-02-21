A Joplin man is alleging that police used excessive force in his 2015 arrest

The Joplin Globe reports that 46-year-old Joey Caulk named a current and former Joplin police officer as defendants in the suit filed last week in federal court in Springfield. The city isn’t named as a defendant. The lawsuit says the two officers “used unnecessary, unreasonable and excessive force” against Caulk by pushing him down and smashing his head into the ground after his August 2015 arrest for a misdemeanor offense. The document says Caulk required “emergency medical treatment and significant follow-up treatment” and that the video camera recorded what happened. The Joplin Police Department declined comment, citing city policy regarding pending litigation.