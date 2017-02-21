C is for Cookie – G is for Girl scout – yes it’s cookie season!

S’mores, Thin Mints, Caramel deLites, Peanut Butter Patties and Tagalongs, Shortbread, Do-si-dos, Peanut Butter Sandwiches, and Lemonades. Hungry yet? The Girl Scouts of the Missouri Heartland are counting on it! This is the 100th anniversary for the Girl Scouts. PR and Digital Media Manager Lori Enyart tells KZIM KSIM now through April 1st, when you buy a 5$ box of cookies you are actually getting far more than that…

Enyart says you can also donate your purchase to the military in the share program. To find a sale go to girlscoutsmoheartland.org