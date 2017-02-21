Consultant seeks 20 retailers to Cape, Jackson area

Southeast Missourian

A Dallas-based retail consultant hopes to help attract new retailers to the Cape Girardeau and Jackson market. President of Catalyst Commercial Inc Jason Claunch told the Cape Girardeau City Council on Monday his firm has identified 20 retail companies it is attempting to recruit to the area. He did not identify them during the study session. The current focus is on companies already operating elsewhere in Missouri. Claunch said he hopes to “solidify” some deals later this year. The Cape Girardeau County Industrial Development Authority and the cities of Cape Girardeau and Jackson hired Catalyst Commercial last year. The 12-month project, which began in the last half of 2016, will cost $68,000 plus expenses not to exceed $5,000.