Don’t let the barriers fool you – downtown Cape is OPEN for business!

Downtown Cape Girardeau businesses are hoping you will see PROGRESS instead of road construction. The barriers will detour traffic but quaint stores are just a few steps away. Owner of Re Runs at 110 north Main, Pam Deneke tells KZIM KSIM she and other business owners like Paula Haas of Somewhere in Time Boutique are helping each other get the word out and hoping to schedule some events in the near future…

Right now crews are working on south Main, with north Main to follow in April. All businesses are open and accessible.