High School Basketball Player Punches Competitor…

A sucker punch thrown by Van Buren, Missouri girls’ basketball player Summer Shockley, caught the attention of State rep Steve Cookson. He says legislation needs to make state athletic officials report these incidents to the joint committee on education. Cookson sent the video to the Missouri State High School Activities Association, but they told him it was a school discipline matter. Van Buren school superintendent Lyn Reed said the student has been disciplined but refused to provide any other details, citing the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act.