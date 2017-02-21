Huckleberry comes to River Campus…

The special 10th season production reprises the first ever River Campus performance of Big River. This event will be a musical about Huckleberry Finn helping his slave friend Jim ride the Ohio River in the pursuit of freedom. The director of Big River Ken Stilson Tells KZIM KSIM that we need to act fast.

The event is Feb 22nd, 23rd at 7:30 p.m.; 24th at 8 p.m., 25th at 7:30 p.m. and 26th at 2 p.m. at the Bedell Performance Hall at the River Campus. Tickets are $22.50 or $3.00 for South East Missouri State University Students.