One in custody after an arson investigation in Carbondale

Carbondale Police and city fire crews responded to a report of arson at an apartment building in the 100 block of N. Gum Street Monday night around 11:45. Crews found a fire inside an unoccupied apartment. The fire was contained to that apartment. Police located 23-year old Arius Williams, of Carbondale, nearby and took him into custody in connection to the fire. He has been charged with aggravated arson and property damage and is now in the Jackson County Jail. There were no reports of any injuries. The investigation is ongoing.